11 states yet to domesticate Child Rights Act — Minister

The Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs Pauline Tallen, on Tuesday, said that out of the 36 states in the country, 11 states had yet to domesticate the Child Rights Act which was passed into law in 2003.

She made this known during a public hearing in Abuja organised by the Senate Committee on Women Affairs on two bills: “Older Persons’ Rights and Privileges Bill 2020 and The Child Rights Act, 2003 Amendment Bill 2020”.

According to Tallen, since her assumption into office, she has been working round the clock, reaching out to governors and members of the Houses of Assembly in the various states to ensure that the Act is domesticated in the states.

“But the good news is that we are making some progress. Out of the 36 states we now have 25 states that have domesticated the Act.

“I’m still not too happy that we still have 11 states that are yet to domesticate the Act.

“However, I’m reaching out. I just returned from an…