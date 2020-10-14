Apple enters 5G race with new iPhone 12s from ‘Mini’ to ‘Pro Max’

Apple Inc on Tuesday launched four versions of the iPhone 12 with faster 5G connectivity, starting at $699, which the Cupertino, California company hopes will spur a wave of upgrades and keep its sales booming through the end of the year.

The iPhone 12, with a 6.1-inch display, will sell for $799. The phone has flat sides with a flush display, similar to the company’s iPhone 5 and a departure from rounded edges in recent years.

Apple also introduced a “Mini” version, which has the same features but a smaller 5.4-inch screen and will sell for $699, as well as a “Pro” version with three cameras starting at $999 and a “Pro Max” starting at $1,099 and going up to $1,399.

The new products will test whether Apple can ride a wave of consumer excitement around 5G wireless data networks, whose speediest variants outstrip their predecessors’ data rates multiple times over.

Apple said all iPhone 12 models in the U.S. will support millimeter wave 5G, the fastest variant of…