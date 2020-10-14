Awkuzu SARS under lock as protesters paralyse Awka

List 12 victims allegedly killed in Anambra

By Vincent Ujumadu

THE defunct Special Anti Robbery Squad, SARS, headquarters at Awkuzu in Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State regarded as the most notorious in terms of brutality was under lock Wednesday, even as #ENDSARS protesters paralyzed activities in Awka.

The protesters, who caused traffic gridlock in the Anambra State capital gave names of 12 persons who they claimed, were brutally murdered by Awkuzu SARS operatives within the past few months. They listed Onitsha, Oraifite, Ozubulu, among others as places where they were killed.

Although the usual beehive of activities associated with Awkuzu SARS had disappeared, some of the operatives were seen sitting in front of the office.

It was gathered that those being detained before the dissolution of SARS by the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu were yet to be freed, just as several confiscated vehicles were still littered around the office.

One of the people…