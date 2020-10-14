Don’t parade yourselves as SARS operatives ― CP Odumosu warns disbanded SARS operatives

…Orders them to submit uniforms, case files to SCIID

…As three hoodlums escape lynching during protest

By Evelyn Usman

Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Police Command, CP Hakeem Odumosu, Wednesday, warned operatives of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS and other tactical squads to stop parading themselves under any encrypted name.

This is just as three hoodlums who hijacked the ongoing protest to commit crime were almost lynched by mob in Alausa, Ikeja area of Lagos.

Odumosu, who debriefed operatives of the disbanded squads at the command headquarters, Ikeja, officially informed them of the formation of the new Special Weapons and Tactics Team, SWAT that would tackle armed robbery, kidnapping, violent crimes and other weapon-related crimes in the country.

He also directed that all pending cases and operational uniforms/wears or attires be handed over to the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence the…