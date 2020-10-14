Lagos #EndSARS protesters at Allen junction

#EndSars protesters in Lagos continued their protests to a major roundabout in Lagos, Allen Junction on Wednesday.

The protesters had on Tuesday gathered in front of the Lagos State House of Assembly and started to walk towards the popular roundabout after they had been addressed by the governor, a few minutes to 11 am.

Allen junction leads to major Lagos areas like Alausa, Agidingbi, Ikeja under bridge, Allen Avenue, and Adeniyi Jones.

The same junction was blocked for an hour on Monday before the protest moved on.

