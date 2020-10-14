Neymar scores hatrick against Peru, surpasses Ronaldo’s Brazil record

Neymar scored a hat-trick to lead Brazil to a hard-fought 4-2 win over Peru in World Cup qualifying on Tuesday.

The forward starred in Lima as Brazil twice came from behind to make it six points from two games to begin their campaign.

Neymar moved past Ronaldo and into outright second on Brazil’s all-time goalscoring list, taking his tally to 64 – behind only Pele (77).

He first cancelled out Andre Carrillo’s opener before Richarlison made it 2-2 after Renato Tapia had restored Peru’s lead.

Neymar was fouled to win a penalty for the second time and he converted before later sealing the win in what was a repeat of last year’s Copa America final.

Peru were also reduced to 10 men as Carlos Zambrano was sent off late.

The hosts had made a dream start, opening the scoring in the sixth minute through Carrillo.

A tame clearance from Marquinhos – who was substituted soon after with a suspected injury – fell to Carrillo to volley superbly into the corner.

Roberto Firmino…