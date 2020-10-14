Northern leaders call for 12-state structure, resource control

…Southern leaders divided, receive call with suspicion, cautious optimism

…It’s exciting, suspicious— PANDEF, S’South stakeholders

…It raises hope of another opportunity to save Nigeria— Afenifere

…Their onshore/offshore proposal unacceptable to Ndigbo — Ohanaeze

…My state can’t return to Ibadan — S/West gov

…Need for restructuring urgent, diabolical delay dangerous— Ikokwu

By Emma Amaize, Clifford Ndujihe, Anayo Okoli, Sam Oyadongha, Egufe Yafugborhi, Emma Una, Davies Iheamnachor, Chioma Onuegbu & Perez Brisibe

SOME southern leaders and groups, yesterday, received northern leaders’ call for restructuring of the country to 12 states, devolution of powers and 100 per cent resource with suspicion and cautious optimism.

PAN-Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, umbrella group of monarchs, leaders and stakeholders of the coastal states of Niger-Delta, said the news that Northern leaders, who identified themselves as Friends of Democracy, advocated a return to the…