Ondo poll relatively free, fair and credible — Observers

Dayo Johnson Akure

The Coalition of domestic accredited observers for Ondo governorship election have expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the last Saturday election.

They have therefore described it “as relatively free, fair and credible.

Addressing newsmen in Akure on behalf of the group, Prince Stafford Bisong commended the people of the state for their display of maturity and maintaining peace during the conduct of the election.

Bisong said that the group noted the report of vote-buying and intimidation of both voters in some areas within the state during the poll.

He, however, expressed concern over reports of some violence, vote-buying and intimidation of both voters and civil society domestic observers during the election.

“our observers reported that both sensitive and non-sensitive materials arrived early as 7:30 am in approximately 95 per cent of the polling units across the state making it a great improvement from the Edo state election. Great work in…