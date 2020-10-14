Ortom, Oshiomhole head for out-of-court settlement

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom on Wednesday expressed his willingness to forgive the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole in the N10billion libel suit he instituted against the former Edo state governor.

The Governor Ortom slammed the suit on Oshiomhole after he, in an APC sponsored press conference held on July 27, 2018, accused the governor among others, of having a hand in the death of two Catholic priests and other parishioners at Mbalom Community, Gwer East local government area of Benue State on the grounds that one of the priests had preached a ‘very critical sermon’ against him (the Governor).

At the commencement of definite hearing on Tuesday, counsel to Governor Ortom, Mr Samuel Irabor told the Makurdi High Court presided over by Justice Augustine Ityonyiman that he was ready to call his witnesses but that Oshiomhole’s counsel had informed him earlier that they had considered putting up…