Post COVID-19: World Bank to provide over $50bn in grants to most fragile countries

By Peter Egwuatu

World Bank, Wednesday, revealed that it will provide over $50 billion in grants by June 2021 to the most fragile countries and people to reduce the effect of the coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic.

The President of World Bank Group, David Malpass, in its remark at the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting stated that the latest economic and poverty data by the bank showed that desperate inequality is being caused by the COVID pandemic and economic shutdowns.

According to him: “The recession in advanced economies is less severe than had been feared, but in most developing economies, it has become a depression, especially for the poorest. Extreme poverty may rise by 150 million by 2021.

“Soon after our spring meetings, we were able to launch health emergency programs in 111 countries and begin a surge in our grants and highly concessional lending that will reach the limits of our capital structure and commitment authority. As part of this…