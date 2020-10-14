Reps to consider PIB next Tuesday — Gbajabiamila

By Tordue Salem, Abuja

The House of Representatives has slated the Petroleum Industry Bill, 2020 for a second reading on Tuesday next week, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila has disclosed.

The Speaker made the disclosure on Wednesday in plenary, while calling for all motions concerning floods across the country, to be consolidated by the Rules and Business Committee.

President Muhammadu Buhari had three weeks ago, returned the oil-and-gas sector reforms Bill to the National Assembly, after several attempts to make it law in Nigeria failed.

President Muhammadu Buhari had three weeks ago, through a letter, urged the House of Representatives, to speedily pass the Petroleum Industry Bill for his assent into law.

In a letter entitled: “Transmission Of The Petroleum Industry Bill 2020 For Consideration And Passage Into Law”, the President sought a speedy consideration of the 14-year old Bill.

The Bill was first presented before the National Assembly in 2006 and has been through…