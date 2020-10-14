Research crucial for capital market growth, development ― SEC

Dr Lamido Yuguda, the Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), on Tuesday said research was critical for growth and development of Nigeria’s capital market.

Yuguda said this at a virtual symposium organised by the Nigerian Capital Market Institute (NCMI) and the Capital Market Academics of Nigeria (CMAN) in Abuja.

He said research was needed in investment performance management, efficiency of tax policies, securitisation of various financial and other physical assets, among others, to develop the market.

Yuguda called on capital market academics to collaborate with stakeholders in the industry to address the market challenges to meet set targets.

“We urge CMAN to continue to encourage its members to conduct market-based and empirical research in the capital market such that practical recommendations may serve as policy inputs to the regulators and other stakeholders.

“This symposium will go a long way to engender interest in capital market…