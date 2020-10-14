Sanwo-Olu meets President Buhari, IGP, presents protesters’ demands

Following the continuing EndSARS protest in Lagos, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, was in Abuja on Tuesday to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari and the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, on the development.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile, presented the demands of the protesters to the President and IGP respectively, in fulfilment of his promise to thousands of protesters championing the EndSARS protests.

The demands from Lagos youths were on the need for the Federal Government to initiate reforms that will bring about positive change and a new orientation among officers of the Nigeria Police.

The reforms are part of the five-point demands of the #EndSARS protesters, who are…