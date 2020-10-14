Senate committee to probe gas explosions in Lagos

By Henry Umoru, Abuja

The Senate has begun a probe into the massive gas explosion occurred at Cele Bus Stop, Iju-Ishaga in Ifako-Ijaiye Local Government Area of Lagos State.

Consequently, the Senate has mandated its Senator Sabo Muhammed, APC, Jigawa South West led Committee on Petroleum Downstream and Senator James Manager, PDP, Delta South led Senate Committee on Gas Resources to carry out a holistic investigation into the remote and immediate causes of these explosions with a view to prevent reoccurrence.

The Committees were given two weeks to report back at Plenary. The Senate observed a Minute Silence in honour of innocent Nigerians that lost their lives in the unfortunate national tragedy.

The Upper Chamber also resolved to write a Condolence letter to the People and Government of Lagos State as well as direct the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA and Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development to immediately…