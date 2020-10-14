YouTube lifts Nigerian artists with $100m Black Voices Fund

By Juliet Umeh

Nigerian artists and content creators who are unable to thrive in the areas of their calling due to insufficient funding can now heave a sigh of relief.

This is as an online video-sharing platform, YouTube has recently, announced that they can now apply for grants from it’s $100m Black Voices Fund.

Black Voices Fund is YouTube’s platform that helps to amplify fresh narratives and content that emphasises the intellectual power, passion and joy of a community.

YouTube said the global $100m fund will, over the next three years, offer support to Black artists and creators so that they can thrive on YouTube.

The Black Voices Fund said Managing Director, Emerging Markets, YouTube EMEA, Alex Okosi, will invest with the intention to “present fresh narratives that emphasise the intellectual power, authenticity, dignity and joy of Black voices, as well as to educate audiences about racial justice.”

According to the platform, the $100m fund was first announced in…