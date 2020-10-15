Bida Poly crisis: ASUP faults plan to sack union leaders

As court stops management

By Adesina Wahab

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), Federal Polytechnic Bida chapter, has faulted the plan by the management of the institution to sack three leaders of the union, despite a court order stopping such an action.

The union has been at loggerheads with the Rector, Dr Abubakar Dzukogi, over the running of the school and alleged maladministration.

ASUP also made a passionate appeal to the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, to stop the planned sack of the union leaders for allegedly exposing the rot in the polytechnic.

In a save-our-souls message by the ASUP Bida Poly Chairman, Abubakar Ndasabe, Vice Chairman, Owoeye Olaniyi and Assistant Secretary, Ibrahim Abubakar, they called on the Minister to use his good offices to intervene in the matter.

The trio, who alleged that Dzukogi had pencilled down their names for sack, said that was coming despite an order by the National Industrial Court of Nigeria restraining…