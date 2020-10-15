Convene a meeting of all stakeholders now

…Back the scrapping of SARS, Ask IGP to fish out all police officers who abused, injured or actions led to the death of innocent citizens

By Henry Umoru

THE thirty-six state governors under the aegis of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, NGF have thrown their weights behind the scrapping of the notorious Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) by the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Mohammed Adamu following instructions from President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Governors who unanimously supported the Inspector General of Police for disbanding SARS, however endorsed plans by the Police top echelon to carry out far-reaching reforms geared towards greater effectiveness, accountability and…