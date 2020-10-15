#ENDSARS: Keyamo loses Driver

Festus Keyamo

The Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, SAN, has announced the death of his driver late Yohanna Shankuk.

Late Shankuk died yesterday as a result of #ENDSARS protest that rocked Abuja yesterday. Narrating the incident Keyamo said: “I regret to announce that my driver, Mr. Yohanna Shankuk, died yesterday in Abuja as a result of the protests.

“A vehicle that saw advancing protesters at Berger roundabout, made a U-turn, took the one-way back and ran over him as he was making his way on foot to my private office.”

Source: Vanguard Newspaper

