ENDSARS: Keyamo loses Driver

The Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, SAN, has announced the death of his driver late Yohanna Shankuk.
Late Shankuk died yesterday as a result of #ENDSARS protest that rocked Abuja yesterday. Narrating the incident Keyamo said: “I regret to announce that my driver, Mr. Yohanna Shankuk, died yesterday in Abuja as a result of the protests.
“A vehicle that saw advancing protesters at Berger roundabout, made a U-turn, took the one-way back and ran over him as he was making his way on foot to my private office.”
Source: Vanguard Newspaper