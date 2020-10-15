ENDSARS protest, a reflection of distortions in our polity — Bode George

By Dapo Akinrefon

FORMER Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Olabode George, yesterday, described the #ENDSARS protest as a reflection of the general distortions in the country’s polity.

George, in a statement titled: ‘The system is not working’, said: “The nationwide peaceful protest against the former Special Anti-Robbery Squad has gained a new dimension which no one should ignore. The restlessness of our angry youths is a reflection of the general distortions in our polity.

“The system is not working. It has foundered on the rocks. We must change and reconfigure the warped, unworkable system for the good of all our people.

A nation of about 200 million people policed by a meager 400,000 ill-equipped, ill-trained, ill-paid police force is anarchy waiting to happen.

There are dislocations everywhere. Hunger, unemployment, under-employment, corruption, greed, nepotism and all sundry ills are tearing our nation…