FAAN staff embark on one-day warning strike

…. shut out Aviation minister

By Lawani Mikairu

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, workers yesterday embarked on 1-day warning strike to press home their demands for payment of the outstanding balance of salaries and allowances.

This is just as the workers’ unions locked the entrance gates to the headquarters of FAAN to prevent the Aviation Minister, Senator Hadi Sirika from holding a scheduled town hall meeting with the authority’s workers.

The Minister was scheduled to hold a town hall meeting with the unions and members of staff Thursday, at noon to discuss the workers’ demands. Canopies and decorations were set up, in preparation for the meeting.

But outside the venue, gates were padlocked and blocked with vehicles by the workers and the union leaders, with solidarity songs blaring from loudspeakers.

On Wednesday evening, National Union of Air Transport Employees NUATE, Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, ATSSSAN and the…