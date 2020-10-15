FAAN staff embark on one-day warning strike

By
Headliners
-
2


…. shut out Aviation minister

Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has donated an operational vehicle to the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) for maximum security in all the nooks and crannies of the Ibadan Airport. The Special Adviser on Security, Mr Fatai Owoseni, presented the vehicle to the management of FAAN on behalf of the governor at the Government House, Agodi, Ibadan, on Wednesday. He said that the present administration in the state placed premium on security of lives and property of all the residents and organisations in the state. Owoseni said that the presentation of the vehicle was a gesture by the present administration to support the FAAN management in its bid to make the airport conducive for its passengers. Mrs Tega Ayenuro, the Ibadan Airport Manager, who received vehicle, appreciated the state government for the donation, noting that the gesture would enhance the security at the airport and its environs. Ayenuro said that Makinde had been supporting FAAN since he assumed office as governor of the state. “On behalf of the Ibadan airport management, we are very grateful to the governor for this donation to enhance security in the airport and the community around the airport,” she said.

By Lawani Mikairu

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, workers yesterday embarked on 1-day warning strike to press home their demands for payment of the outstanding balance of salaries and allowances.

This is just as the workers’ unions locked the entrance gates to the headquarters of FAAN to prevent the Aviation Minister, Senator Hadi Sirika from holding a scheduled town hall meeting with the authority’s workers.

The Minister was scheduled to hold a town hall meeting with the unions and members of staff Thursday, at noon to discuss the workers’ demands. Canopies and decorations were set up, in preparation for the meeting.

But outside the venue, gates were padlocked and blocked with vehicles by the workers and the union leaders, with solidarity songs blaring from loudspeakers.

On Wednesday evening, National Union of Air Transport Employees NUATE, Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, ATSSSAN and the…



Source: Vanguard Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR