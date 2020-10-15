Factional groups urge Okowa to intervene

By Festus Ahon, Asaba

Factional groups in the lingering crisis in Idumuje-Ugboko, Aniocha North Local Government Area, Delta State, have stormed the State Government House, Asaba, calling on Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to intervene and restore peace to the community.

The two groups which arrived at the gate of the Government House in buses at the same time, armed themselves with placards which bore various inscriptions, pointing accusing fingers at key actors in the community as the cause of the protracted crisis.

One of the groups, Concerned Women of Idumuje-Ugboko, accused former member of the House of Representatives, Ned Nwoko of foisting insecurity in the town, alleging that he forcefully dispossessed farmers of their ancestral land for a private commercial venture.

The group, in a protest letter addressed to the Governor, said: “We consider it in the worst interest of the state and humanity to destroy food and cash crop farms and replace them with a…