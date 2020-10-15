FEC okays N22.247bn for Apapa-Oworonshoki-Ojota Expressway

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA— THE Federal Executive Council, FEC, on Wednesday, approved N22.247 billion for the reconstruction of Apapa-Oworonshoki-Ojota Expressway Phase Section Two.

Briefing newsmen at the end of the FEC meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Council Chambers, Presidential Villa, Abuja, Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed said the project is bit land interchange, 8.1km stretch.

Alhaji Mohammed, who gave the briefing on behalf of the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, said that additional N8 billion was approved for the dualisation of Kano-Maiduguri Road, which is about 560 kilometres.

He said: “On behalf of the Minister of Works and Housing, I want to report that he presented a memo which was approved in council today (Wednesday) for the award of a contract for the…