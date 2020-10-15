How Asaba indigenes were massacred 53 years ago 

By Festus Ahon

Over 1,000 unsuspecting indigenes of Asaba, the present capital city of Delta State were massacred 53 years ago by the Federal troops who were trying to repel Biafran soldiers during the Nigerian civil war which lasted for about three years.

Precisely in August 1967, three months into the Biafran war, Biafran troops invaded the then Midwest Region, to the west of the River Niger. They spread west, taking over Benin City, the present-day capital of Edo State and even up to Ore.

Federal troops attached to Nigerian Second Division under the command of Colonel Murtala Muhammed repelled and pushed back the Biafran soldiers to the Niger, where they crossed the bridge back into the Biafran city of Onitsha, few kilometres away from Asaba.

The Biafrans sensing danger, blew up the eastern spans of the bridge so that the Federal troops would not able to pursue them beyond that point. The Federal troops who were perhaps frustrated, entered Asaba around October 5th,…