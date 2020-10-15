INEC and Buhari’s in-your-face attitude

By Ikechukwu Amaechi

Nigerians, particularly those who believe that their country could still be salvaged, are now very worried and scared. They are not scared of the dreaded Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, which has been disbanded.

They are worried for the future of their hard-won democracy. They are scared of the impunity of President Muhammadu Buhari. It is an eerie feeling that induces a sense of melancholy.

They fret that the country’s democracy is being sacrificed on the altar of Buhari’s executive hubris.

Nothing captures the president’s in-your-face attitude in his relationship with Nigerians more than the nomination of his Special Assistant on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie, as a National Commissioner representing the South-South in the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

Buhari wrote the Senate on Monday October 12 and Senate President Ahmad Lawan informed his colleagues when he read the letter to Senate plenary on Tuesday October 13. Every…