Lauretta Onochie unfit as INEC Commissioner

The Muhammadu Buhari regime has since inception taken some unpopular, questionable and objectionable decisions in terms of policy options and appointments which are antithetical to the Constitution and the nation’s over all interests.

These include appointments into public offices bordering on nepotism, rejection of assent to bills for electoral reform, attempts to confiscate people’s lands for the benefit of herders, indifference to herdsmen terrorism, among others.

Buhari’s nomination of his controversial Senior Special Assistant on Social Media, Ms. Lauretta Onochie, as the National Commissioner representing the South-South in the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, follows in a pattern of crucial decision making which totally disregards issues of competence, constitutionality, morality, acceptability and good conscience.

Lauretta Onochie is unfit to occupy the exalted office of National Commissioner, one of the 13 people who take crucial decisions in the…