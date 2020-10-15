Northern Governors want SARS ― Lalong

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

Chairman Northern Governors Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, has said that most governors from the region were not in support of the recent disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, a unit of the Nigeria police, saying that it has been useful in the fight against insecurity in the region.

Governor Lalong also alleged that some of the protesters in some states were hired from outside to embark on the exercise, and that what was needed was the reformation of the unit to enable it to discharge its functions optimally and not wholesale disbandment.

The Governor, who stated this in Abuja in a chat with State House correspondents after meeting behind closed-doors with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, conceded that there were divisions in the country concerning the continued existence of the unit.

He noted that even though the president has already approved the scrapping of SARS, the…