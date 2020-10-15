Northern groups demand state of emergency on insecurity

Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has urged the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency on the insecurity ravaging the country, particularly the North.

Alhaji Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, the Spokesman for the group, made the call at a news conference in Abuja on Wednesday and called on the government to take urgent steps to end the situation.

He particularly decried the insecurity situation in the northern part of the country, noting that in spite of several pleas by the people of the region, authorities had refused to show more interest.

Suleiman also criticised the attitude of the northern elite and its leaders who had abandoned the majority of the northerners to the mercy of vicious insurgence, banditry and other social vices.

He called on the federal authorities not to allow the harsh, unacceptable regime of exploitative hikes in electricity tariffs to be imposed on the people of the country.

He urged the Federal Government to show keen interest in resolving the…