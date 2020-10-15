Onochie’s nomination is a disrespect to the constitution ― CSOs

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

Some civil society groups, Thursday, described the nomination of Ms Lauretta Onochie by President Muhammadu Buhari as National Commissioner in the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, as flagrant disrespect to the sanctity of the Nigerian Constitution.

The non-governmental organisations actively involved in the country’s political process, also said the president’s action was an affront to the sensibilities of Nigerians.

Addressing a media conference in Abuja, the groups comprising Peering Advocacy and Advancement Centre; Centre for Transparency Advocacy; Centre for Democracy and Development; Yiaga Africa; Social Action; Rule of Law and Accountability Resource Centre among others, threatened legal action if Ms Onochie’s nomination was not withdrawn immediately.

*We appeal and call on the President to withdraw this nomination with immediate effect and or in the alternative the civil society will take legal actions to ensure that this…