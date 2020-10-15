Police Brutality: Your grievances noted, Gbajabiamila tells #EndSARS agitators

By Tordue Salem, Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, yesterday advised against the continuing protest against the already disbanded Special Armed Robbery Squad, SARS.

The Speaker gave the warning Thursday, at the inauguration of the 1999 Constitution Review Committee in the House .

He also called for reforms in all statutes of the country.

“The work of drafting the constitution of a free republic is never finished. As our country continues to grow, adapting to new realities and overcoming challenges, the laws that govern us must also change.

” It is in a bid to achieve for ourselves and our children, a more perfect nation, that we gather every so often to review the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. First to identify those areas where the laws of our land have not lived up to expectation, and then to act expeditiously and conscientiously to fix whatever gaps may exist and address any concerns that may…