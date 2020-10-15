Sanwo-Olu sets up 7 man panel of inquiry, restitution for victims of #EndSARS, related abuses

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has inaugurated a 7-member Judicial Panel of Enquiry and Restitution for Victims of SARS Related Abuses in the State.

Sanwo-Olu disclosed this on Thursday while briefing State House Correspondents in Lagos House, Marina.

He said the demands of the #EndSARS protesters were now being met by the government, saying that earlier he attended a National Economic Council Sub-Committee Meeting at which the major topic was the ongoing protests and the necessary steps to take to assuage the angry protesters.

The seven-man panel will be chaired by retired Justice Doris Okuwobi, other members are Mr. Ebun Adegboruwa, SAN (representing the Civil Society); Taiwo Lakanu, a retired Deputy Inspector General of Police, Ms Patience Udoh, representing the Civil Society; Mr. Segun Awosanya, Human Rights Activist, Mrs. Olutoyin, Odusanya, Director, Citizens Mediation Center, as well as a representative of the…