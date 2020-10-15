Socio-political issues in JP Clark’s works

…As captured in his “State of the Union”

By Osa Amadi & Chukwuma Ajakah

Africa’s foremost poet, Professor Emeritus John Pepper Clark-Bekederemo captures pertinent contemporary socio-political issues in his 1985 collection of poems titled, “State of the Union”.

The collection appears as a segment of select poems in J.P. Clark’s 2002 anthology published by Longman Nigeria Plc under the title, “The Poems (1958-1998).

The volume of 25 poems begins with a famous line excerpted from William Shakespeare’s Hamlet: “Something is rotten in the state…” and a telltale dedication: “For all those who have died and suffered for her” which provides insight into its central thematic preoccupation. It features multifarious subject matters embedded in subtitles such as “Here Nothing Works”, “The Cleaners”, “Victoria Island”, “Of Sects and Fellowships”, “Song of the Retired Public Servant”, “Election Report”, “Song of the New…