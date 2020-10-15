We demand justice for Nigerian burnt to death in Libya

Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), has demanded for justice for a Nigerian who was burnt to death on Oct. 7 in Tripoli, Libya.

Dabiri-Erewa made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday, after meeting with the Libyan Ambassador to Nigeria, Ayad Attayary, in Abuja.

The NiDCOM Chief stressed: “all we want is justice to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book”.

Responding, the Libyan envoy gave assurances of an open and transparent Libyan legal system where justice is served on the three alleged killers.

The Libyan authorities have announced the arrest of three Libyans who are suspected to have killed the Nigerian migrant worker by setting him on fire.

The act has been condemned by the International Organisation for Migration, the United Nations and the Libyan Interior Ministry.

Also, the United Nations has also described the killing of the Nigerian man as another senseless crime…