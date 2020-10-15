What if tomorrow never comes?What if tomorrow never comes?

By Feyisitan Ijimakinwa

Since the turn of the millennium, the year, 2020 had been seen as a special year, especially not with its unique number combinations, amongst others.

True to expectations and projections, 2020 has turned out to be a very remarkable year, and without doubt, it will always hold a remarkable place in the history of the world. 2020 will be recorded as the year that humanity grappled with the biggest singular challenge of the Modern era.

Although the Coronavirus broke out in 2019 hence the name – Covid-19, it clearly became a global pandemic in 2020. The collective and individual scientific efforts and thrusts of nations have, so far, yielded little in overcoming the pandemic.

Across the globe, the infection and death tolls continue to rise, even with fears of a possible second outbreak in many countries. In the face of these, people have been constrained to make changes and adjustments to how they live.