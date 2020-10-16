Akeredolu declares support for #EndSARS protest

Sets up committee to receive complains

Dayo Johnson Akure

Ondo state government has set up a committee to receive complaints from members of the public on illegal detention, extortion, and brutality by officers of the Nigeria Police Force in the state.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu said this while addressing the #EndSars protesters in front of the Government House, Alagbaka, Akure.

Akeredolu said that the committee is headed by a retired Chief Judge and would commence work next week. The Governor who commended the protesters said that their struggles have brought an end to SARS in the country.

He urged the protesters to take advantage of the committee by bringing to their notice all complaints and issues around police brutality, extortion, and harassment.

” I note your statement that you don’t have a problem with SARS in Ondo State. But no doubt, SARS has ended. But whether you have a problem with SARS or not, there is no longer SARS in Nigeria. Your struggle…