Amaechi denies knowledge of waiver for foreign vessels

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has denied having any knowledge of a waiver approved by the ministry for foreign vessels operators.

Amaechi made this declaration when he appeared before the Senate Joint Committee on Local Content, Downstream Petroleum and Legislative Compliance on Thursday.

The committee is investigating the breach of Nigerian Laws by foreign vessels in coastal shipping of petroleum products in the downstream sector of the Nigerian Maritime Industry.

In his submission, the minister said that he was not aware of any waiver given to the vessels by the Director-General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).

“I have never interfered with the process of governance of any structure that I superintend over.

“So if NIMASA says I know what they are doing, I don’t know.

“I became aware when they wrote to me and said I should answer the Senate.

“I have not approved any. He (the Director-General) should run to me if he…