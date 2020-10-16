Borno Assembly honours defunct SARS commander

Borno House of Assembly on Thursday honoured the state Commander of defunct SARS, CSP Ibrahim Mohammed, with plague of honour for his gallantry in the fight against insurgency in the state.

The house at its Thursday plenary presided over by the Deputy Speaker, Alhaji Abdullahi Askira, said members of defunct FSARS in Borno under the leadership of Mohammed played vital role in the fight against insurgency and other violent crimes.

Leader of the House, Alhaji Dige Mohammed, who read Mohammed’s citation, recalled how he raided and repelled the insurgents’ attacks in some local government areas.

“On 21st of July 2020, the team had another encounter with the insurgents in large numbers at Mainok in Kaga LGA, after a fierce battle, dislodged the insurgents and recovered two gun trucks.

“On 13 July 2020, another encounter ensued with Boko Haram who ambushed motorists along Auno -Jakana- Damaturu highway and recovered two anti-aircraft guns with four spare barrels, one…