Candidates sign peace accord as INEC meets stakeholders over Lagos by-elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Lagos State on Thursday met with various leaders of political parties, candidates and other stakeholders to ensure successful Lagos East Senatorial and Kosofe Constituency II by-elections on Oct. 31.

The event, which was an expanded stakeholders’ meeting for both election, witnessed the signing of peace accord by candidates.

INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mr Sam Olumekun, said that the commission was ready to conduct free, fair and credible elections without compromising standards.

Olumekun commended stakeholders and media’s contributions to the success of the 2019 General Elections, saying without their support the success of the elections would not have been possible.

He said that the by-election became necessary as a result of the demise of the Senator representing Lagos East District and the member representing Kosofe State Constituency II, Lagos State House of Assembly.

Olumekun said that the Constitution…