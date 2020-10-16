Chief of Air Staff inaugurates airmen quarters in Calabar

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Sadique Abubakar, has commissioned a 30 X 1 bedroom transit accommodation for airmen at the 305 Special Mobility Group (SMG) on Thursday in Calabar.

Abubakar, who was represented at the occasion by AVM Isiaka Amao, who is incharge of Policy and Plans, Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Abuja, said the welfare of personnel was very critical to the growth of the force.

Abubakar said that when personnel are well cared for with good accommodation, they are more likely to do their job better.

According to him, the headquarters of the Nigerian Airforce has more plan for the 305 SMG which he said will be unveiled soon.

“The 305 SMG was established to survey and secure Southern axis of the Nigerian airspace, continuing from the point where the area of responsibility of 115 Special Operation Group Portharcourt terminates.

“However, the operational services of the Super Puma aircraft is required more in the North-Eastern part of the country where the air…