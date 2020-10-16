ENDSARS protesters disrupt business activities in Ogun

By James Ogunnaike

Shut down by ENDSARS protesters in Abeokuta and other major cities in the Ogun state paralyzed commercial activities in the state as the protesters further their demonstration against police brutality in the country.

Also, a popular hip hop star, Kizz Daniel, and veteran Nollywood actor, Yemi Sodimu, on Friday joined thousands of the protesters in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

In Abeokuta, the State capital, the angry youths as early as 6 am laid siege at strategic locations and halted free flow of vehicular movement in the state capital.

The popular NNPC under bridge leading to Kuto and Okemosan was completely shut down as protesting youths took over the road, singing solidarity songs.

Our correspondent observed that apart from some operatives of the NSCDC, police officers were conspicuously missing at the locations.

Other locations taken over by the protesters included Panseke in Abeokuta, Sagamu, Sango – Ota and…