FG ready to support investors to advance aviation sector – Sirika

The Minister of Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, said on Thursday that the Federal Government was ready to provide support and enabling environment to investors eager to invest in civil aviation.

A statement issued in Abuja by Mr James Odaudu, Director of Public Affairs in the ministry, quoted Sirika as saying this when he inspected aviation facilities at the Caverton Helicopters headquarters in Lagos.

The statement listed the facilities to include the Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) outlet being established by the organisation and a newly acquired Simulator for the training of pilots.

Sirika said that one of the primary objectives of government was to provide full support to entrepreneurs in order to provide the needed services and employments for people.

“ This is exactly what is happening here at Caverton Helicopters; I am willing to continue to support Caverton and other investors in civil aviation.

“ The ministry is reorienting civil aviation bodies, who…