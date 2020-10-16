FG to bridge unemployment gap through digital skills acquisition — Minister

The Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami, says the Federal Government is committed to bridging the unemployment gap in the country through digital skills acquisition.

Pantami said this on Thursday in Kashere, Akko Local Government Area of Gombe State.

He spoke while inaugurating the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) hub deployed to the Federal University of Kashere.

The ICT hub was built by the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA).

According to the minister, the challenge of unemployment worries the government.

He said it was in that regard that several interventions were being made to create the enabling environment through digital skills acquisition for youths to become employers of labour.

“The government is focusing more on developing talents through various opportunities in ICT by establishing digital and skill centres where universities and other learning centres will identify talented youths that government…