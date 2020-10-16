Ignore PDP’s diatribe against Onochie, APC urges Senate

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress APC has asked the Senate to ignore what it described as “selective criticism” against the appointment of presidential aide, Lauretta Onochie as a National Commissioner in the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC.

APC in a statement by its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena on Friday noted that President Muhammadu Buhari’s appointment of Onochie as a National Commissioner “has been subject to rash, subjective, misplaced and selective criticism by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and some interest groups”.

APC said, “perhaps the PDP needs to be reminded that one of its card-carrying members, Dr Johnson Alalibo is the current Edo State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC)”.

“Alalibo who was also a former Deputy Whip in the Bayelsa State House of Assembly has been an electoral asset to the PDP but that is an issue to be addressed another day”, the ruling party stated.

The statement…