Leave Benue out of your plan to reintroduce cattle routes, Tiv Youth tells FG

By Peter Duru – Makurdi

The President General, Tiv Youth Organization, TYO, Comrade Timothy Hembaor has advised the federal government to leave out Benue state from its plan to reintroduce grazing routes in the country.

He insisted that the people would only allow the ranching of cattle in their state as provided by the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law 2017 of the state and anything short of that would be resisted.

Comrade Hembaor in a statement Friday in Makurdi titled ‘Ruga, Water Resources and Grazing Routes are same Genre and we are ready to oppose it with our blood’ cautioned that the plan spells doom for the country.

Part of the text read, “It started with RUGA, followed by the Water Resources bill and now, President Buhari has promised his people from Katsina state that he has directed the Minister of Agriculture to resurrect the grazing routes so that his herder kinsmen would perambulate all over the country.

“There is a law enacted by…