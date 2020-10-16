NCDC advises EndSARS protesters to be mindful of virus

As protests continue in spite of the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) warns protesters to be mindful of the risk of getting COVID-19 infection.

The Director-General of NCDC, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, gave the warning on Thursday at the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 Media Briefing in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that demonstrations against police brutality have taken place in cities across the country in the past week.

The subsequently replaced the scrapped unit with another unit which he called the Special Weapon and Tactics Team (SWAT).

Ihekweazu said: “The number of new cases we will have will be determined by our own behaviour and the circumstances that we find ourselves.

“So, right now we are reopening schools; schools by definition means you are going to have more people in confined spaces.

“We have published guidelines together with the…