Presidential Panel directs IGP to unravel identity of 22 ex-SARS officers

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

A report of Presidential Panel on Reform of SARS has directed the Inspector General of Police to unravel the identity of 22 officers involved in the violation of the human rights of innocent citizens.

The Panel also recommended 37 police officers for dismissal and 24 were recommended for prosecution.

The Police Service Commission on Friday, October 16th 2020 met with the National Human Rights Commission and promised to speed up action on the implementation of the Report of the Presidential Panel on Reform of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

The National Human Rights Commission team led by its Executive Secretary, Tony Ojukwu was in the Police Service Commission to formally present the 2018 Report of the Presidential Panel and to solicit the PSC support in the implementation of the aspects of the Report covered by PSC constitutional mandate.

The Presidential Panel had among other things investigated allegations of human…