Youth Party rejects Onochie as National Commissioner representing South-South

Youth Party has rejected the nomination of Lauretta Onochie as the National Commissioner representing South-South in the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, made by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The party in a statement on Friday said the Nigeria Constitution is clear on the requirements for qualification for appointment as an INEC National Commissioner. Pointing out item F, 14(2a) of the Third Schedule of the 1999 Constitution(as amended), a member of the Commission of the INEC shall “be non-partisan and a person of unquestionable integrity”.

The statement reads in part “This is clearly objectionable, questionable and above all, an unconstitutional nomination made by the President.

“Lauretta Onochie not only serves as the Senior Special Assistant on Social Media to President Buhari, she is also a member of the All Progressive Congress, APC. Her position on party politics has been widely circulated in the digital media space one of which is…