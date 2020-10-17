BREAKING: Tanker explosion on Otedola Bridge

Victor Ogunyinka

For the umpteenth time, there has been yet another tanker explosion on the notorious Otedola Bridge, Lagos.

According to reports, two tankers laden with fuel exploded early hours of Saturday (2 am).

The number of casualties as at press time uncertain.

Vanguard

Source: Vanguard Newspaper

