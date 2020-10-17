Egypt will host two-nation Champions League final

Egypt will host the 2020 CAF Champions League final if one of their clubs qualifies to play a Moroccan team, the Confederation of African Football announced Friday.

Al Ahly and Zamalek from Cairo and Raja and Wydad from Casablanca have reached the semi-finals and Egypt or Morocco would host the final if the two clubs come from the same country.

But the possibility of a final between Egyptian and Moroccan clubs necessitated a draw being conducted and CAF competitions director Samson Adamu pulled Egypt from the bowl first.

Awarding the final to Egypt if it involves clubs from that country and Morocco draws the curtains on months of speculation as to where the African club showcase might be staged.

Douala was the choice for single-match semi-finals and the final, but the Cameroonian port city withdrew due to the coronavirus and the penultimate stage reverted to two legs.

CAF then decided that Egypt hosts an Ahly-Zamalek final, Morocco stages a Raja-Wydad…