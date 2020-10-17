EndSARS: Our Joshuas are now awake

By Dr. Ugoji Egbujo

#EndSars could be the best thing that ever happened in Nigeria. The youths have risen to become political vigilantes. For so long, our youths had laid back, and partisan politics that knows no virtues had held the country by the scruff of the neck and dragged it backwards.

EndSars could be a rebirth. Politicians had won elections but never represented the people. Generally, the common good was mouth but their actions were informed by personal interest and pathological greed.

They took the power of the people from the people and used it against the people. The predominant political culture became opportunism and impunity. For the first time in our democratic experience, the youths aren’t just asking questions they are forcing answers. Politicians and kings are visibly fretting. The old order of imperturbability in the corridors of power is crumbling.

EndSars would end well if the youths can find tact and stamina. The race they have chosen to run can be run…