Finally, Aisha voices out, tells Buhari, service chiefs to save the people

By Nwafor Sunday

As #ENDSARS protests linger in Nigeria, the wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, Aisha Buhari, Saturday called on her husband and service chiefs to save the people.

Disclosing this via her verified Twitter handle, the beauty therapist, wrote: ‘#Achechijamaa’, which translates to ‘rescue the people’.

She tweeted a video of her husband with the service chiefs, discussing how to end insecurity in the country.

Nigerians have since last ten days embarked on a serious protest, calling on the government of Buhari to disband the Special Anti Robbery Squad, SARS, over abuse of office, maltreatment, inhumane treatment, extrajudicial killings and many other felonious crimes by the police unit.

Vanguard

